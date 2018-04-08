World Briefs: Man who kept mother's body in freezer nabbed

Man who kept mother's body in freezer nabbed

KOLKATA • Indian police said they have arrested a man who kept his mother's body in a freezer for three years, and suspect the body was kept to access the woman's pension after she died.

The BBC said Subhabrata Majumdar appeared to have mummified and preserved the body with chemicals, according to Kolkata police. The suspect also appeared to believe his mother would be reborn if her body was preserved, they said.

India to build rail link to Nepal, open waterways

KATHMANDU • India agreed yesterday to construct a rail link to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and to open up inland waterways in the landlocked Himalayan nation that has also been courted by China with transport deals.

The agreement emerged at the end of talks in New Delhi between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli, making his first foreign visit to India after returning to power earlier this year.

REUTERS

Philippines orders Uber to continue operations

MANILA • The Philippines' anti-trust agency said yesterday it has ordered Uber Technologies to continue domestic operations as it reviews the ride-hailing firm's deal to sell its money-losing South-east Asian business to rival Grab.

The move creates another hurdle for the transaction, following an order by Singapore's competition watchdog that Uber delay its shutdown by a week because of an ongoing review.

REUTERS