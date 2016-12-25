World Briefs: Half a million food safety lapses: China

Half a million food safety lapses: China

SHANGHAI • China, rocked in recent years by a series of food safety scandals, uncovered as many as half a million food safety violations in the first three quarters of the year.

Among the offences were false advertising, the use of counterfeit products and ingredients, and the sale of contaminated food products, said Mr Bi Jingquan, head of the China Food and Drug Administration.

REUTERS

Beijing museum to open HK branch

BEIJING • A branch of Beijing's Palace Museum, generally known as the Forbidden City, will open in Hong Kong in 2022, featuring some of China's most treasured artefacts, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The museum will be built on a 10,000 sq m plot in West Kowloon Cultural District.

4 surrender in raid on Dhaka terror hideout

DHAKA • Four people, including the wife of a slain militant commander, surrendered to police as Bangladesh law enforcers conducted a raid yesterday on a hideout of banned terror outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Dhaka, according to Xinhua news agency.

The JMB is blamed for the July 1 attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka which killed 29 people, including five gunmen.