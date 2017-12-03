World Briefs: Former Anwar ally attends Umno event

Former Anwar ally attends Umno event

KUALA LUMPUR • Mr Khalid Ibrahim, a former member of the opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat, made a surprise appearance at an Umno convention held in Selangor yesterday.

Tan Sri Khalid, who was previously the Selangor menteri besar, was seen accompanying Umno's deputy president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the event, Malaysian media reported. Mr Khalid was an ally of opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim until they split in 2014 over Anwar's attempt to replace him as Selangor chief minister.

German police search for sender of package

BERLIN • German police were yesterday searching for the sender of a package initially feared to contain a bomb found near a Christmas market in Potsdam. Friday's incident occurred almost a year after a deadly terror attack at a similar market in Berlin.

Reports of Tillerson getting fired fake: Trump

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that he would soon fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as "fake news". Writing on Twitter, Mr Trump on Friday acknowledged his disagreements with his top diplomat but insisted that they "work well together".

Judge suspends part of Quebec niqab ban

TORONTO • A Canadian judge has suspended part of a Quebec law banning people from wearing the niqab or full-face veil when giving or receiving public services. The decision on Friday hands a provisional victory to civil liberties groups which have argued that the law is unconstitutional.

