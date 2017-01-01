World Briefs:

Duterte wants to relocate US navy drills

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked his defence minister to move joint naval exercises with the United States away from the disputed South China Sea as he tries to repair Manila's ties with China.

REUTERS

S. Korean ex-minister arrested

SEOUL • South Korea's former health minister Moon Hyung Pyo was arrested under a court order yesterday in a widening probe to determine whether impeached President Park Geun Hye took bribes from businesses.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

