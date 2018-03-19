What's Next: Mar 19, 2018

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) and Finance Minister Taro Aso attend a upper house budget committee session at parliament in Tokyo, on March 14, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Published
Mar 19, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Hearing on Japan land deal

Japanese lawmakers will hold a hearing today on the growing scandal over the cut-price sale of government land to a supporter of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the alteration of finance ministry documents related to the deal. Mr Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso will attend the parliamentary session.

Discussion on public health

Yale-NUS College is hosting a public panel discussion titled "The Future of Public Health: Leadership Perspectives from East & West" today. Industry experts will discuss the trends and disruptive forces that will impact global public health, including the use of technological digitisation to prevent, predict and mitigate global health issues.

Insights on divestment trends

Advisory services provider EY will be unveiling its annual global corporate divestment study today. Its partners will share with the media the South-east Asia findings from the study, and their observations and insights on divestment trends in the region.

