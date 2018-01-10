What's Next: Jan 10, 2018

Moon to outline plans for year

South Korean President Moon Jae In will hold a new year press conference at the Blue House today.

He is expected to lay out his administration's policy objectives for the year and field questions from the media on issues ranging from the economy to inter-Korean relations.

SUTD Academy to be launched today

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) will launch the SUTD Academy today, allowing it to offer more professional SkillsFuture courses. The university will be signing memorandums of understanding with 13 strategic partners to co-develop the courses.

Key China economic data out today

China will be releasing today two key economic indicators - its producer price index and consumer price index for December.

Gain in producer prices is expected to slow to 5 per cent from 5.8 per cent in November, while inflation is projected to have accelerated to 1.9 per cent compared with 1.7 per cent the previous month, according to HSBC Global Research.