What's Next: December 24, 2016

Weekend of wretched weather

The weather will not be kind to many in the Philippines and Australia. Weathermen in the Australian state of Victoria have warned residents, including in Melbourne, to brace themselves for what could be their hottest Christmas in over 100 years. In the Philippines, officials warned that a strong typhoon, Nock Ten, is set to hit the eastern tip of the archipelago's main island of Luzon tomorrow.

Work on Russia-China bridge begins

Construction work will commence today on a highway bridge connecting Russia and China over the Heilongjiang River, 28 years after it was first proposed. The 19.9km-long bridge will be the first connecting the two countries.

It is estimated to cost US$355.6 million (S$515 million), and is scheduled to open to the public in October 2019.

Free toys for needy kids at carnival

More than 150 children from low-income families will be getting free toys at a Christmas toy carnival in Marsiling today. The toys are being distributed by the Marsiling Citizens Consultative Committee. The children will also get to play games and take photos with their families at the event.