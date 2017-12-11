What's Next: Dec 11, 2017

US, Japan, S. Korea holding joint drills

The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold two days of missile-tracking drills starting today, as tensions rise in the region over North Korea's weapons programmes. The exercises will be the sixth such drills, and come in the wake of large-scale US-South Korea military drills last week, which the North said made the outbreak of war "an established fact".

Launch of first local diaper bank

More than 3,000 low-income families in the South West District will benefit from the launch of Singapore's first diaper bank today.

The South West Community Development Council is partnering firm Kimberly-Clark to provide diapers to families in need.

Possible IPO for Clearbridge Health

Clearbridge Health, the medtech investor formerly known as Clearbridge Accelerator, could be launching its initial public offering on the Singapore Exchange as early as today. Clearbridge Health, which was renamed in April, lodged a draft prospectus for a listing on the Catalist board recently.