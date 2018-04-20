What's Next: April 20, 2018

N. Korea's ruling party to discuss policy

North Korea's ruling party will hold a plenary session of its central committee today, ahead of the isolated state's planned summits with South Korea and the United States.

The Workers' Party of Korea meeting will "discuss and decide the policy issues of a new stage, in line with the demand of the important historic period of the developing Korean revolution", the North's Korean Central News Agency said yesterday.

Fun with playgrounds at exhibition

From the iconic dragon playgrounds of the 1970s to today's modern, community-built versions, Singapore's playgrounds will take centre stage in a new exhibition which starts today at the National Museum of Singapore.

More We Get Together: Singapore's Playgrounds 1930-2030 will allow visitors to learn about the history of community play areas in Singapore and also explore different playground surfaces.

Time to nominate top entrepreneurs

Today is the official launch of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award (EYA) 2018.

As this year marks the award's 30th year, an EYA alumni will be inaugurated.

The alumni will be a platform exclusively for past, present and future EYA winners.