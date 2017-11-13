What's News: Nov 13, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

China 'promises safe passage'

China guarantees "safe passage" for all nations using the South China Sea, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday after a meeting with President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump offered to help mediate territorial disputes in the waters.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Concerns over proposed law

Perceptions that a new cyber security Bill will give the Government sweeping powers while investigating suspected cyber attacks are a misunderstanding, says the head of the Cyber Security Agency. These were among concerns that surfaced during recent public consultations on the Bill.

WORLD

No-trust move by Tory MPs

Forty Members of Parliament have agreed to sign a letter of no-confidence in British Prime Minister Theresa May, just eight short of the number required to trigger a leadership contest in the Conservative Party. Mrs May's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is also facing calls for his ouster over a series of diplomatic gaffes.

WORLD

Silk Road plans hit bumps

Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature "One Belt, One Road" initiative has run into problems. Projects under the initiative, such as a stalled rail line in Indonesia,are facing resistance, but the Chinese Foreign Ministry insists everything is moving forward smoothly.

OPINION

Paradise Papers: A closer look

A squall has broken out over revelations in the Paradise Papers of public figures parking their funds in tax havens. But a closer look at the issue suggests that the moral outrage is largely unjustified, writes Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Workplace harassment here too

With sexual harassment cases in the US putting the spotlight on such offences, experts and lawyers here say such cases are not uncommon in Singapore, but they do not know the extent of its prevalence. There is greater awareness of the problem in companies now, they added.

HOME

Wider range of Sota students

The School of the Arts (Sota) has been making efforts to take in students from a wide background and has seen some results so far. This comes as well-off parents try to boost their children's chances of entering the school by enrolling them in arts enrichment classes.

BUSINESS

Traders' lunch break returns

They clamoured for its return for six long years, but when the Singapore Exchange (SGX) finally gave traders their lunch break back, few celebrated. From today, the local stock market will take a midday break from noon to 1pm, a shorter pause than the previous 12.30pm to 2pm lunch interval, which was scrapped in 2011 to much acrimony from retail brokers.

SPORT

Double win for Gilt Complex

Gilt Complex yesterday became the first horse in 14 years to do the Raffles Cup-Singapore Gold Cup double after victory at the Singapore Turf Club. Ridden by Australian Michael Rodd, the six-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding won the $1.35 million Group 1 event in a photo-finish, edging out defending champion Bahana and Elite Excalibur.



LIFE

Bolton still going strong

American singer Michael Bolton, 64, who has released 17 albums, is not slowing down. Speaking at a recent press event to promote his upcoming concert at The Star Theatre on Wednesday as part of his Asian Dream tour, he said there is still more work to do.

