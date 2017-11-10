What's News: Nov 10, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Warm ties between Trump, Xi

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping went to great lengths to build a friendly atmosphere for bilateral ties between the two nations yesterday. Both countries signed memorandums of understanding on Wednesday and yesterday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

More high-rise greenery

There could be more rooftop gardens sprouting up across Singapore as city planners target to double the area of high-rise greenery to 200ha by 2030. Developers will be given more options to replace greenery lost at a site during development, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority yesterday.

WORLD

British minister resigns

Britain's international aid minister Priti Patel has resigned over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials, dealing another setback to embattled Prime Minister Theresa May after sexual harassment allegations forced her defence secretary to resign last week. Mrs May was expected to announce a replacement for Ms Patel yesterday.

WORLD

S. Korean leader in Jakarta

South Korean President Moon Jae In yesterday oversaw the signing of US$1.9 billion (S$2.6 billion) in energy, infrastructure and other development initiatives at a business forum in Jakarta. Mr Moon is on an eight-day visit to Asean member states.

OPINION

Tommy Koh: Asia's professor

Singapore's Tommy Koh is Asia's professor, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor. Professor Koh has shown through personal example that in diplomacy, displaying sensitivity is not weakness and a disagreement does not have to be a fight, he says.

HOME

Change in Moneylenders Act

Proposed changes to the Moneylenders Act which restricts how much a person can borrow, regardless of how many moneylenders he goes to, will go a long way in helping these people from getting mired in debt, said voluntary welfare organisations.

HOME

IPA letter proof of pay: Judge

A High Court judge has ruled that a migrant worker should be paid the basic salary stated in the in-principle approval (IPA) letter. Department store company Haniffa was ordered to pay $6,500 in owed salary and payment in-lieu of notice to China national Liu Huaixi.

BUSINESS

Singtel earns record Q3 profit

Investors are in line for a $500 million bonus payout nicely timed for Christmas, thanks to the record quarterly profit racked up by Singtel after it divested its majority stake in NetLink Trust. The divestment in July sent earnings rocketing to $2.89 billion, the highest for any three-month period.

SPORT

Gilberto Silva's insights

Former Arsenal and Brazil midfielder Gilberto Silva says he is sure the good times have returned for his country.

The 41-year-old says the Selecao are "more solid and compact" as the World Cup approaches.

He also believes Neymar will play a starring role, unburdened by the stress of being the world's most expensive player after his move to Paris Saint-Germain.



ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



LIFE

Mementoes from the past

Toa Payoh Public Library is hosting an exhibition, Frozen In Time: Time Capsules In Singapore, until Nov 29, summarising two centuries of Singapore's history through time capsules, and featuring 40 objects, such as phonecards (above), of the same age and make as those buried in these time capsules.

