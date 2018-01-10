What's News: Jan 10, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Koreas to hold military talks

The two Koreas have agreed to hold military talks to ease tensions on the border in a major breakthrough, as ties thawed over their first formal meeting in two years. South Korea also voiced willingness to temporarily lift some sanctions against the North to facilitate the regime's participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics hosted by the South.

New, bigger funeral parlour

A new funeral parlour that will replace the Mount Vernon Columbarium Complex will be 1.1ha, occupy one-seventh the space of the existing one and contain 12 funeral parlour halls. Construction work on the new complex will start in the second half of 2021, and is expected to be operational in 2024.

WORLD

Macron and Xi meet, ink deals

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (main photo) met for talks and to oversee the signing of business deals yesterday as the two global leaders seek closer ties. In Beijing, Mr Macron offered to open up France to Chinese investment in exchange for greater access to China's markets, warning against trade imbalances.

WORLD

Heavy price of climate change

The new year has barely started and already extreme weather is making headlines. Scientists say climate change is increasingly to blame.

In short, climate change is giving the weather an extra kick and affecting atmospheric circulation, such as high-altitude jet streams, in ways scientists do not fully understand.

OPINION

A scandal dating back to 2014

Could Keppel have acted sooner to investigate its dealings with Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, as scandal had swirled since 2014, Vikram Khanna asks.

HOME

Vehicles hit by flash floods

Mercedes-Benz driver Rodney Ham was one of the motorists whose car was affected by the Bedok North flood on Monday. There were flash floods in nine areas, partially submerging cars, flooding the cabins of buses and disrupting some businesses.

HOME

Focus on cancer prevention

Professor William Hwang of the National Cancer Centre Singapore said more needed to be done to prevent people from getting cancer. He said as incidences of the disease increase, the country's healthcare burden would double or triple in the next 30 to 50 years.

BUSINESS

Manila taps Surbana's skills

Singapore consulting firm Surbana Jurong is helping the Philippine government prepare detailed design standards and guidelines for a 9,450ha "smart, green city" being developed north of Manila.

Surbana will refine the New Clark City's design, review agreements for providing water and power, and devise a framework for its long-term operation.



PHOTO: COURTESY OF YIP RENKAI



SPORT

Yip aims to get SA on track

Incoming Singapore Athletics general manager Yip Renkai (above) hopes to encourage better teamwork and improved communication when he starts work next month. The 34-year-old former national water polo captain was the athletics team manager at last year's SEA Games, which gave him a better feel of the situation at the under-fire association.

LIFE

Kid wants to make more apps

At just age 10, Singapore-born Yuma Soerianto has already built six iOS apps that can be found on Apple's App Store. He said that coding is an essential skill to have in the future. This is because it can help people get familiar with the latest technology.

Straits Times Digital

