What's News: April 5, 2018

China hits back on US tariffs

China announced new tariffs of 25 per cent on US$50 billion ($65.7 billion) worth of US imports, matching the amount of Chinese imports on which the US said it was planning to impose tariffs. The 106 US products China is targeting include soya beans and vehicles.

Micron to build new plant

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology broke ground in North Coast yesterday to add new cleanroom space for production of its 3D NAND flash memory products. As part of its agreement with the Economic Development Board, Micron will also broaden its research and development capabilities here.



Labour law reform hits snag

Despite several high-profile deaths by overwork in Japan, the government has failed to push through much-awaited labour reform laws. Opponents argue that the country's overwork culture is so deeply entrenched that laws would serve to only worsen the situation of under-reporting the number of hours worked. The proposed legislation is now back on the drawing board.

Umno's plan faces pushback

Malaysia's ruling United Malays National Organisation (Umno) is proposing to pack its candidate list with new faces in the upcoming general election, but the plan is facing a determined pushback from Umno's powerful warlords, who are rattled by the prospect of being bypassed as contenders.

Time to update job surveys

Employment surveys need to capture more information, such as freelance and part-time figures, to be more helpful at a time of significant changes in the workplace landscape, says senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.

Saving lives with CPR training

Meet Singapore's biggest advocate for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training. Associate Professor Marcus Ong from the Singapore General Hospital has pushed for more people to be trained in CPR through the Dispatcher Assisted first Responder programme.

Why hackers targeted unis

Cyber-security experts weighed in on the news that 52 staff accounts of four local universities had been targeted by an Iranian hacker group looking for sensitive research or valuable patents. The institutions were hit as part of a four-year hacking campaign.

German firm builds $100m hub

A German firm that tests and certifies tech products started building a $100 million centre here yesterday. It is TUV SUD's first major real estate investment outside of its headquarters in Munich. The eight-storey hub will be built around its existing electromagnetic compatibility laboratory at the International Business Park in Jurong.

Ex-England midfielder dies

Former England midfielder Ray Wilkins died yesterday at the age of 61. Wilkins, whose clubs included Chelsea, Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers and Rangers in a 24-year career, fell ill after a suffering from a cardiac arrest last month and had been in a critical condition in hospital. The winner of 84 England caps played in two World Cup Finals.



Art museum to get makeover

Singapore-based design studio SCDA Architects will helm the $90 million makeover of the Singapore Art Museum buildings. This revamp includes connecting its two separate buildings with a link bridge and improving accessibility for visitors with special needs.

From rags to riches

Hotel 81 founder Choo Chong Ngen dropped out of school and began a business with just $50.

Now, he is one of Singapore's wealthiest people. str.sg/hotel-81

Farewell, Farrer Park

Five things about the hallowed ground for sports, which will be transformed into a residential area. str.sg/farrerpark