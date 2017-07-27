Water power on display

The roar of water as it crashed down Hukou Waterfall, located at the intersection of Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces in north-west China, sounded the alert that flood season had started in the area.

The local authorities yesterday decided to close the waterfall to visitors after heavy rain in the northern parts of Shaanxi since Tuesday night caused floods in some areas, reported Xinhua.

Rain is expected to continue for the next three days, said the local weather department.

The Hukou Waterfall is the largest waterfall on China's Yellow River, and the second-largest waterfall in the country.

Its width, usually 30m, increases to 50m during flood season.