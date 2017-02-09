US says Raqqa could be isolated in coming weeks

BAGHDAD (REUTERS) - The US military said on Wednesday (Feb 8) it expects US-backed forces on the ground to nearly isolate Islamic State's Syria stronghold of Raqqa in coming weeks, setting the stage for a push to seize the city.

"What we would expect is that within the next few weeks is that the city would be nearly completely isolated and then there will be a decision point to move in," said Air Force Colonel John Dorrian, a Baghdad-based spokesman for the US-led coalition.

"We're not going to give the exact timing of the effort to seize the city," he said.