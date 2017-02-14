The contenders in Jakarta election

Mr Agus (far left), son of former president Yudhoyono, might be seen as a political novice by some, so choosing Ms Sylviana, a City Hall veteran, as his running mate might have been a move by the Democratic Party to counterbalance that perception. Mr
Basuki (centre) and Mr Djarot, the candidates for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, greeting the crowd during a campaign rally in Jakarta last Saturday. Basuki has been governor of Jakarta since 2014. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Mr Agus (far left), son of former president Yudhoyono, might be seen as a political novice by some, so choosing Ms Sylviana, a City Hall veteran, as his running mate might have been a move by the Democratic Party to counterbalance that perception. Mr
Mr Agus (left), son of former president Yudhoyono, might be seen as a political novice by some, so choosing Ms Sylviana, a City Hall veteran, as his running mate might have been a move by the Democratic Party to counterbalance that perception. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Agus (far left), son of former president Yudhoyono, might be seen as a political novice by some, so choosing Ms Sylviana, a City Hall veteran, as his running mate might have been a move by the Democratic Party to counterbalance that perception. Mr
Mr Anies (right), a former education minister, was picked to run for governor by the Gerindra Party. Mr Sandiaga (left), a business tycoon who had expressed his intention to challenge Basuki even earlier, had to contend with being No. 2 instead. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
2 hours ago
Indonesia Bureau Chief
tkchan@sph.com.sg

The incumbents

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Djarot Saiful Hidayat 

Basuki, 50, inherited the post of Jakarta governor in 2014, after Mr Joko Widodo was elected president.

Mr Djarot, 54, his running mate, was a backbencher for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) before he was appointed deputy governor. They are contesting under the PDI-P ticket, although Basuki had initially planned to run as an independent.

The challengers

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Sylviana Murni

Mr Agus, 38, was an army major before he announced on nomination day that he would run for governor.

The son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono soon found that his political pedigree was both a boon and bane.

Many questioned his youth and inexperience, but those were gaps Ms Sylviana, a 58-year-old City Hall veteran, was picked to plug by Dr Yudhoyono's Democratic Party.

The challengers

Anies Baswedan and Sandiaga Uno

Mr Sandiaga, a 47-year-old business tycoon, was the first to throw his hat into the ring to challenge Basuki.

But, in an unexpected twist, Gerindra Party patron Prabowo Subianto decided that former education minister Anies, also 47, would run as governor, with Mr Sandiaga as his No. 2 instead.

It came as a surprise because Mr Anies, while campaigning for Mr Joko's presidential bid against Mr Prabowo in 2014, had been strongly critical of the former army general, once even saying that he was endorsed by the local "Mafioso".

Francis Chan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 14, 2017, with the headline 'The contenders in Jakarta election'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection: Priority For Hospital Community Fund
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping