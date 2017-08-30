Thai dancers enchant audiences at Sydney Opera House

A troupe of 56 Thai Khon mask dancers performed at the Sydney Opera House last night, two years after gaining international fame at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The show is part of a one-week cultural trip organised by the Thai ministries of Culture, Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Sport to celebrate the 84th birthday of Queen Sirikit and the 65-year relationship between Thailand and Australia.

Deputy Prime Minister Thanasak Patimaprakorn was in attendance for the celebration, which also features a Queen Sirikit exhibition.

The Queen has championed Khon as a high art form for more than five decades.

General Thanasak said: "By using our rich culture, we hope to strengthen relations in the fields of politics, economics and investment (between the two countries)."