Taiwan's convenience stores raise their game

TAIPEI • Borrow library books, buy train tickets, pick up online orders or even eat dinner with friends - Taiwan's expansive network of convenience stores takes the concept to a whole new level.

The island of 23 million people has the world's highest density of convenience stores, with more than 10,000 in total - which translates to one store for every 2,300 people.

But as the number of physical shops plateaus, the retail chains are turning to alternative ways to keep money rolling in.

Beginning with selling standard snacks and toiletries, Taiwan's plethora of 7-Elevens and FamilyMarts then shifted to serving up hot meals - from steamed buns and soups to stews - day and night.

Now they are revamping their dining areas and adding more fancy meals to the menu - Japanese ramen, Korean kimchi stew, pesto pasta - complete with calorie labels.

FamilyMart, a Japanese chain, has even introduced crossover stores with Taiwanese organic produce vendor Tanhou, selling frozen fish and naturally yeasted breads.

Taiwan's e-commerce market is worth NT$1.1 trillion (S$50.2 billion) and is set to grow another 11 per cent this year.

Cash is still the preferred form of payment for most online customers, and many have their Internet orders delivered to convenience stores where they then pay for them.

Morning Shop, a popular new online vendor of imported breakfast cereals and granola bars, says 85 per cent of its sales are settled in convenience stores rather than paid for online. "There are still doubts about the safety of online payments, which are seen as more troublesome," said the firm's product manager Chris Chen.

Convenience stores are reaping benefits from the cash arrangement. They make a slim profit from each transaction and are hoping volume will turn it into a money-spinner. FamilyMart aims to raise e-commerce to 10 per cent of its revenue in five years.

The owner of the Taiwan franchise of US chain 7-Eleven, President Chain Store Corp (PCSC), says cash payments for online purchases "abolish the non-trust issue".

"Taiwan can do this while others can't because we're a relatively small island," it said in a statement to AFP.

Convenience stores are also finding a place in the logistics of daily life. The shop chains double as a delivery network, enabling residents to send belongings from one part of the island to the other.

Student Lee Yun-hsuan uses them as a postal service when she needs to haul books to and from university. Ms Lee, 20, usually sends a box of books from a convenience store near her university on Taiwan's east coast to the closest outlet near her home in Taipei. "Post offices aren't everywhere and they're not always open," she said.

The stores have even linked up with libraries in Taipei so readers can pick up borrowed books at a convenience store of their choice.

The iBon system was also introduced by 7-Eleven, with machines installed in most of its shops performing a myriad of functions. It can help customers with printing photos, purchasing train and concert tickets and paying parking fines.

Taiwanese franchise owner PCSC is working on expanding iBon's reach by turning it into a mobile application that "everyone can have in their pocket".

As the stores up their tech credentials, residents are increasingly using convenience stores as a one-stop station.

Taipei resident Serena Chen, 40, says she goes to a local store at least twice a week, paying her bills at the counter and using photocopying and scanning services. She also has books and magazines ordered online delivered to the stores for collection and payment.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE