Swig of smog straight up

Mr Ron Chiang, the owner of Old Major Cafe in Taipei, Taiwan, raises a cup of Smog Juice.

He created the beverage to call attention to the air pollution which has caused smog in China, India, Taiwan and other places.

The drink, which costs NT$130 (S$6), is made with lemon juice, honey, syrup and chia seeds and is served in a cup printed with a silhouette of Taipei 101.

The drink has a cloudy consistency and turns hazier and grey when one shakes it, and the chia seeds tumble and fall, like particles caused by air pollution.