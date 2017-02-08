Swig of smog straight up

Mr Ron Chiang, the owner of Old Major Cafe in Taipei, Taiwan, raises a cup of Smog Juice. He created the beverage to call attention to the air pollution which has caused smog in China, India, Taiwan and other places. The drink, which costs NT$130 (S$
PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Published
1 hour ago

Mr Ron Chiang, the owner of Old Major Cafe in Taipei, Taiwan, raises a cup of Smog Juice.

He created the beverage to call attention to the air pollution which has caused smog in China, India, Taiwan and other places.

The drink, which costs NT$130 (S$6), is made with lemon juice, honey, syrup and chia seeds and is served in a cup printed with a silhouette of Taipei 101.

The drink has a cloudy consistency and turns hazier and grey when one shakes it, and the chia seeds tumble and fall, like particles caused by air pollution.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2017, with the headline 'Swig of smog straight up'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping