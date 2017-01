Indian student Harshwardhan Zala meeting Central Reserve Police Force officers to show them a drone he designed. The meeting took place at the Rapid Action Force Camp on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Sunday. Zala began working on a prototype of the drone, which detects landmines, after reading about high army casualties caused by landmines. The 14-year-old has also signed an agreement to look into the possibility of wider production of the drones for the Gujarat government.