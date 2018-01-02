Starting new year as married couples

A bride having her headdress adjusted while taking part in a mass wedding organised by the city government as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta. Nearly 450 couples gathered in the city centre on Sunday night to pray with their families before signing marriage certificates. Government officials oversaw each brief ceremony. Many couples wore matching traditional Indonesian outfits, with some brides donning elaborate headdresses and grooms carrying traditional daggers. Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan congratulated the couples and said the city would host the event every New Year's Eve.