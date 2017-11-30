What's Next: November 30, 2017

Pope 's landmark visit to Bangladesh

Pope Francis arrives in Bangladesh today on the first visit to the country by the head of the Catholic Church in 31 years.

The trip will be dominated by the plight of more than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled ethnic unrest in Myanmar and taken refuge in Bangladesh.

Opec to discuss Middle East oil

Middle East oil will be discussed at the biannual meeting of Opec - or Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries - at the cartel's headquarters in Vienna today.

The main item on the agenda will be whether to extend production cuts or make even deeper ones in order to maintain oil prices.

Release of China's manufacturing data

China's National Bureau of Statistics will release its manufacturing purchasing managers' index for this month today.

Analysts expect a reading of 51.4, down slightly from last month's 51.6.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below that signals contraction.