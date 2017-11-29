What's Next: November 29, 2017

Pact to boost S'pore-India naval ties

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman will witness the exchange of a bilateral agreement to enable more joint and multilateral exercises between both navies, particularly in the Andaman Sea. Both ministers will also chair the second India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi.

Book launch to mark OBS milestone

Outward Bound Singapore is launching its OBS50 Anniversary Book today, as part of celebrations of its 50th year. Described as a "visual journey across its history", the book includes personal stories from participants who have gone through its youth development programmes.

Plans to boost tech start-ups

SGInnovate, an organisation that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, academics and companies to develop technology-based products, is making an announcement today about plans to strengthen the tech start-up ecosystem here.

This comes a year after the organisation was officially launched.