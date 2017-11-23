What's Next: November 23, 2017

Alleged terror mastermind to be freed

Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, accused of masterminding attacks on the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008 which killed 166 people, including a Singaporean lawyer, is set to be freed from house arrest in Pakistan today.

Saeed, who was put under house arrest in January after years of living freely in Pakistan, denied involvement in the attacks in which 10 gunmen struck targets, including two luxury hotels, a Jewish centre and a train station.

Recognising top volunteers, donors

The annual President's Challenge Appreciation Night will be held at the Istana today, where 58 top volunteers and donors of the President's Challenge will be recognised and receive tokens of appreciation from President Halimah Yacob. The event will also extend thanks and gratitude to sponsors, donors and volunteer organisations of this year's President's Challenge.

Entrepreneur awards ceremony

The organiser of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award will be announcing the overall winner of the established entrepreneur category and new entrepreneur category at an award presentation ceremony tonight.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin is guest of honour at the event.