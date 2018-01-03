What's Next: January 3, 2017

Pakistan leaders to meet over US threat

Pakistan's top civilian and military chiefs will meet today to discuss deteriorating United States ties, in the wake of US President Donald Trump's withering criticism that the country is not doing enough to fight terrorism.

Washington has signalled to Pakistan that it will cut aid and enact other punitive measures if Islamabad does not stop helping or turning a blind eye to militants who carry out cross-border attacks in Afghanistan.

US Senate returns to face tough issues

The United States Senate is back in session today, where it faces looming deadlines on difficult issues - including how to fund the government and avoid a shutdown, stabilising the nation's health-insurance programme for poor children and whether to shield young undocumented immigrants from deportation. The House of Representatives returns next Monday.

Dec's manufacturing PMI to be released

Singapore's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for last month is expected to be released tonight.

The PMI - a leading barometer of the economy - increased to 52.9 in November last year from 52.6 in October, the fastest pace of expansion in the manufacturing sector since December 2009.