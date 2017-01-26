What's Next: January 26, 2017

India celebrates with caution

India celebrates its Republic Day today amid fears of possible attacks by militants during celebrations, especially in New Delhi.

The alert was based on inputs by Indian intelligence agencies that Pakistan-based terror outfits might try to sneak into the country using Afghan identities, and carry out attacks in various parts of the country, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing sources.

River Hongbao opens today

One of the most iconic events of Chinese New Year, the annual River Hongbao, opens today. Lanterns and fireworks will be on display, and local heart-throb Nathan Hartono is performing tonight. The event is held from 2pm to 11pm daily until Feb 4, but will be extended until 1am on Jan 27, Chinese New Year's Eve. Admission is free.

URA data on private residential prices

The full sets of data on private residential prices for the fourth quarter and full year for 2016 will be unveiled today by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

According to preliminary estimates, private home prices declined by 3 per cent for the full year and dipped 0.4 per cent from the third to fourth quarter.

Home values have dropped by 11.2 per cent since hitting a peak in the third quarter of 2013.