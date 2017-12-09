What's Next: December 9, 2017

Modi faces election test in Gujarat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a nail-biting election in his home state of Gujarat today, amid grumbling about the economy.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is headed for a close finish with the opposition Congress party as a landmark tax reform and Mr Modi's decision last year to ban 86 per cent of India's currency stoke discontent.

Run to raise funds for Make-A-Wish

The annual Santa Run for Wishes takes place today at The Promontory @ Marina Bay.

The fund-raising event, where participants are encouraged to dress as Christmas characters, aims to raise $750,000 for Make-A-Wish Singapore, which supports the granting of wishes to children who are ill.

Nobel Prize ceremonies tomorrow

This year's winners of the Nobel Prizes will receive their awards at formal ceremonies tomorrow. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons will receive its Nobel Peace Prize at the ceremony in Oslo, while winners of Nobel Prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics will receive theirs in Stockholm.Each prize comes with a gold medal and a cheque for nine million Swedish kronor (S$1.4 million).