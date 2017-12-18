What's Next: December 18, 2017

Election results out in two Indian states

Results of elections in India's Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh states will be out today.

Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, will be the first test for 47-year-old Mr Rahul Gandhi, who became president of India's main opposition Congress Party last Saturday and now faces the tough task of ousting the right-wing government of Mr Modi.

GCE N-level results out today

Candidates who took the Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level examination this year will receive their results today. School candidates can obtain their result slips from their schools from 2pm. Private candidates will receive their results by mail. They can also get their results online using their SingPass account at www.seab.gov.sg from 2pm.

IE Singapore to release export figures

IE Singapore is expected to unveil today a strong set of numbers on Singapore's exports for November.

Last month, it upgraded its forecast for non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) for the full year. It now expects Nodx to expand by 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent this year, up from a forecast of 5 to 6 per cent provided in August.