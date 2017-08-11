What's Next: August 11, 2017

India phases out typewriting exams

Stenography colleges in India's financial capital Mumbai will hold their final manual exams today, with typewriters outside courthouses and government offices in the state of Maharashtra expected to fall silent soon after. About 3,500 institutes teaching antiquated typewriter skills across the state are being phased out as the country pushes ahead with a drive to digitise the economy.

Natas travel fair opens today

Even as more Singapore travellers are hunting for bargains online on their own, travel fairs remain popular with some. One of the most established, the Natas fair, organised by the association representing travel agents, will begin today, offering travel packages and deals.

This is the fair's 51st edition. It ends on Sunday.

Report on S'pore economy out today

The Trade and Industry Ministry will release the latest Economic Survey of Singapore today.

The quarterly publication will contain second-quarter economic growth numbers.

Advance estimates released last month showed that the economy expanded 2.5 per cent year on year in the second quarter, the same pace of growth as in the preceding three months.