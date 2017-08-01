What's Next: August 01, 2017

New Pakistani PM to be elected

Pakistani lawmakers will elect a new prime minister today to replace ousted leader Nawaz Sharif, with ruling party stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi set to be appointed as interim leader until Mr Sharif's own brother is eligible. Mr Sharif's younger brother Shahbaz, the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab state, has to win a by-election for a parliamentary seat before he can take over the reins of the country.

Ex-City Harvest leaders back in court

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee and five other former church leaders are due to appear in court today for a five-judge Court of Appeal to hear the criminal reference of the case.

It will be the first time in three months Kong and four others will be seen publicly, after they began serving their jail terms on April 21.

Growth data for major economies

Today, major economies from around the world - including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, China, Britain and the United States - will release private gauges of their manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for last month. Readings above 50 indicate growth.

The euro area will also release its PMI figures. It will also announce a flash estimate of its gross domestic product data for the second quarter.