What's Next: April 7, 2018

Bollywood star's bail plea hearing today

A higher court in India has deferred a bail plea hearing for leading Bollywood actor Salman Khan to today.

He was sentenced to five years in jail for poaching two endangered antelopes in the western state of Rajasthan in 1998.

China's Boao Forum starts tomorrow

The Boao Forum - China's equivalent of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland - will be held in China's southern island province of Hainan from tomorrow to April 11.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the forum and deliver a keynote speech.

Book on S'pore's engineering feats

The Institution of Engineers will launch a coffee-table book today on untold inspirational stories of engineers behind Singapore's 50 greatest engineering feats from 1965 to 2015.

The book, Engineering A First World - 50 Feats That Transformed Singapore, gathers exclusive narrations from engineers who had answered the country's call for engineering solutions with determination, passion and ingenuity.