Wall collapse kills 24 at Indian wedding: Police

JAIPUR, India (AFP) - A wall collapsed during a wedding party in western India late on Wednesday (May 10), killing 24 people including four children, police said.

Guests had taken shelter from a storm under a tin shack that adjoined the wall when it collapsed, local police officer Anil Tank told AFP.

Another 26 were injured, 15 of them seriously.

"The wall and a tin shed attached to it at the marriage venue collapsed due to a storm," said Tank, superintendent of police in Bharatpur, the district of Rajasthan state where the disaster occurred.

The Press Trust of India news agency said there were food stalls set up along the wall for the wedding.