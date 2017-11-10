Vendor hoping for roaring business

A vendor selling soft toys on the roadside along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, around 20km from Jammu, which is the winter capital of Kashmir, in India, yesterday. The highway connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 10, 2017, with the headline 'Vendor hoping for roaring business'.
