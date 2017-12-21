Train on trial run slams into station in India

NEW DELHI • A metro train crashed through the wall of a station during a trial run in New Delhi just days ahead of its inauguration by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Television footage showed the front portion of the engine jutting out of the wall at a metro station in the Indian capital.

Delhi Metro was investigating the incident on Tuesday and said it appeared to have been caused by human error on the new line.

"A trial train was moved from the workshop without testing the brake system and, as a result, while the train was moving up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall," it said in a statement. "No one was injured in the incident."

A driver was on board but there were no passengers.

The statement did not say if Mr Modi's inauguration of the service would go ahead as scheduled on Christmas Day.

India upholds the Delhi Metro, which boasts a daily ridership of more than a million people, as an example of its modern mass transit system that is on a par with world standards. It has had its share of controversies, though.

A fatal accident happened on one of its construction sites in 2010 and in 2013 closed-circuit television footage of lovers fondling in empty coaches was leaked on the Internet.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE