Top Indian politician Yadav jailed over corruption scam

NEW DELHI • Key Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed yesterday for 3 1/2 years over his role in a multi-million dollar corruption case.

Yadav, 69, is a former railways minister and former chief minister of the impoverished eastern state of Bihar, where he enjoys popular support for championing lower castes, Agence France-Presse reported.

Last month, the country's anti-corruption court found Yadav guilty of fraudulently withdrawing nearly US$140,000 from the state treasury in a larger fraud dubbed the "fodder scam", which was worth about 10 billion rupees.

Fifteen others were sentenced by the court in the same case, receiving between seven years and 3 1/2 years each in jail, according to Indian media reports.

The cases happened between 1991 and 1994 when Yadav was chief minister of Bihar state.

Some 60 criminal cases were filed against dozens of politicians and public officials for colluding and defrauding the government in a scheme that was meant to help livestock farmers.

They are accused of inventing vast herds of livestock to obtain public money for fodder and medicines for them, the Agence France-Presse report said.

Yadav, chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, has denied the allegations, calling them a "political vendetta" by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yadav's son Tej Pratap told reporters after the sentencing: "We are confident that he (Yadav) will get bail. We have full faith in the judiciary. We are not going to be cowed."

Yadav, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, was convicted in a fodder scam case first in 2013, and sentenced to five years in jail. After spending two months in jail, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The latest conviction means he cannot contest an election, and he faces at least one more case.

Earlier yesterday, Yadav posted on his Twitter account: "Rather than practising BJP's Simple Rule - 'Follow us or We will Fix you'. I will die happily fixing myself for Social justice, harmony & equality."

The case involving Yadav was handled by India's Central Bureau of Investigation, the prosecuting agency said.

It said Yadav, as chief minister, was aware of the scandal but allowed the embezzlement to continue through his inaction.

The politician was accused of keeping the file for an inquiry against the mastermind behind the embezzlement for 16 months.

"I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds," Yadav said in his plea, according to Indian media.

This is the second time the politician has been arraigned in the so-called "fodder scam".

His 2013 conviction caused him to lose his parliamentary seat and disqualified him from contesting in elections.