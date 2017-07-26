Tony Tan congratulates new Indian President Kovind

President Tony Tan Keng Yam has written a congratulatory letter to India's new President, Mr Ram Nath Kovind, who was sworn in yesterday, and extended an invitation for his Indian counterpart to visit Singapore.

In the letter, Dr Tan extended congratulations on behalf of the people of Singapore on Mr Kovind becoming the 14th President of India.

Dr Tan said: "Singapore-India relations are longstanding and deep. Cultural and historical ties bind our two countries together. Economic ties remain strong, with Singapore ranked the second-largest investor in India."

He highlighted the fact that Singaporean companies were involved in many strategic and development projects in India, including business parks, energy infrastructure, ports, aviation, smart cities and skills development.

Dr Tan also drew Mr Kovind's attention to ties between India and Singapore being further elevated with the signing of the signing of the Strategic Partnership in November 2015, which provides a framework for the two countries to strengthen cooperation.

In a separate valedictory letter to former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, Dr Tan extended his congratulations on Mr Mukherjee's successful term.

He noted that the bilateral relationship between Singapore and India strengthened significantly during Mr Mukherjee's tenure.

"During your tenure, Your Excellency led India with grace and wisdom, providing the country with a sense of unity amidst diversity. Your Excellency is held in high regard by the people of India, especially for your effort in advancing the interests of your people for the common good," wrote Dr Tan.

Dr Tan wrote that both he and his wife, Mrs Mary Tan, continue to hold fond memories of their state visit to India in 2015, recalling Mr Mukherjee's warm hospitality and friendship.

"We wish you good health and success in all your future endeavours, and look forward to the opportunity of meeting you again," he wrote.