Non-MPO (monthly pay order) teachers from various non-governmental institutions demonstrating as they held an indefinite sit-in protest in the streets in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, yesterday. Several hundred teachers attended the protest to demand benefits and for their institutions to be included among government-approved educational MPO facilities. More than 80,000 teachers from 5,242 non-MPO institutions are working without any pay, according to the leaders.