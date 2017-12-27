Tamil Nadu politics heading for turmoil after rebel leader wins key vote

NEW DELHI - The ruling party in Tamil Nadu seemed headed for turmoil after the leader of an ousted faction won the constituency of its late leader J. Jayalalithaa in Chennai, capital city of the southern state.

Mr T. T. V. Dhinakaran won the election in the R K Nagar constituency by more than 40,000 votes over his rival E. Madhusudhanan from the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party.

Mr Dhinakaran, who was thrown out of AIADMK in early 2017 amid infighting among different factions, had contested the election as an independent candidate.

In response to his victory, on Monday (Dec 25), AIADMK expelled five of its leaders for supporting Mr Dhinakaran.

They include the party's spokesmen C.R. Saraswathi, Nazhil Sampath and three others. Another four, who were district secretaries, were stripped of their party positions.

Their expulsion took place even as Mr Dhinakaran declared himself the real successor to Ms Jayalalithaa, the state's charismatic chief minister, who was a powerful regional leader. She died in December last year following a bout of illness.

Ahead of the voting on Dec 21, a Dhinakaran supporter, Mr P. Vetrivel, released a video of her in a hospital bed.

Tamil Nadu has had a stable government with the AIADMK or its rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) often alternating in power for the past 30 years.

Ms Jayalalithaa's death created a vacuum in the ruling party and sparked infighting.

The bid for power by her key aide and best friend Sasikala Natarajan was, however, cut short after she was convicted of graft.

But her supporters and family members continued to stake a claim to the party leadership against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Both men, who were in opposing camps, reconciled in August against the Sasikala faction.

But analysts such as Professor Ramu Manivannan, of Madras University's department of politics and public administration, said: "This government is without credibility and does not have the consent of the people. The party itself is wobbling and divided."

The party's leaders also lack the charisma of Ms Jayalalithaa.

Prof Ramu sees a shift in the party towards Mr Dhinakaran, who is Ms Sasikala's nephew.

Ms Sasikala appointed him the party's deputy general secretary on the same day she started serving her four-year jail term.

Analysts noted that both Ms Sasikala and Mr Dhinakaran, who is also facing graft charges, continue to have supporters in the party.

AIADMK, however, denies the party is in trouble.

The chief minister and deputy chief minister said in a statement that the R K Nagar result was just that of one constituency. "The result won't be applicable to any other constituency," they added.

Both leaders accused Mr Dhinakaran of betraying the party and said they would ask the election commission to investigate if there was vote buying.

Mr Aspire Swaminathan, former secretary of AIADMK's IT wing, said: "The (ruling party's) leadership is very strong. The expulsion was a long pending action, more than damage control. Also, an independent candidate can't do much."