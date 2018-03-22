Suicide bomber kills more than 30 near Kabul shrine

KABUL • A suicide bomber blew himself up near a shrine in Kabul yesterday, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens as the Afghan capital celebrated the Newroz holiday marking the start of the Persian new year.

The explosion underlined the threat to the city from militant attacks, despite government promises to tighten security in the wake of an attack in central Kabul that killed around 100 people in January.

There were distressing scenes at the hospital opposite the blast site, where grief-stricken relatives screamed as they clutched and hugged the bloodied bodies of their loved ones, on what is normally a day of celebration for Afghan families.

Militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which has claimed several previous attacks on Shi'ite targets, claimed responsibility, saying the attack specifically targeted Shi'ites celebrating Newroz, its Amaq news agency said.

The Taleban, which often fights the local affiliate of ISIS in Afghanistan, issued a statement denying any connection to the blast.

Kabul had been on alert for attacks over the Newroz holiday but the bomber was still able to detonate his explosives as people were leaving the Kart-e Sakhi shrine, in a heavily Shi'ite area in the west of the city.

"People were heading home joyously after the end of the ceremony when the suicide bomber detonated his explosives among them," said Kabul police chief Daud Amin. "Many of our countrymen were martyred."

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said the bomber had apparently intended to reach the shrine, which was attacked during a Shi'ite festival in October 2016, but had been prevented from getting closer by police checkpoints.

"We had our security in place in and around the shrine," he said. "All the casualties were young people who were either passing by on the road or gathering to enjoy Newroz."

Newroz, an ancient Persian festival to mark the start of spring, is widely celebrated in many parts of Afghanistan, but has also faced opposition from some fundamentalist Muslims, who say it is un-Islamic.

Mr Waheed Majroh, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, said 32 people were confirmed dead, with more than 50 wounded being treated in hospitals in the city. Women and children were among the casualties, he said.

