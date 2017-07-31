Suicide bomber attacks near Iraqi embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, ISIS claims responsibility

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Kabul, on July 31, 2017.
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Kabul, on July 31, 2017.
Published
2 hours ago
Updated
46 min ago

KABUL (REUTERS, AFP) – A suicide bomber attacked a police compound and the nearby Iraqi embassy in Kabul on Monday (July 31), security officials in the Afghan capital said.  

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant  group on Monday (July 31) claimed responsibility for the attack, its propaganda agency Amaq said.

A police spokesman said security forces were at the scene and a gunbattle was under way.

A security source told AFP that a suicide bomber had blown himself up in front of the Iraqi embassy. “Civilians are being evacuated” from the area as the attack is ongoing, said the official, who declined to be named.  

Two members of “the Islamic State attack the Iraqi embassy building in the Afghan city of Kabul,” it said, referring to the group by its other name, without providing further details.

