Suicide bomber attacks Nato convoy in south Afghanistan

Published
1 hour ago
Updated
30 min ago

KABUL (Reuters, AFP) – A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle filled with explosives into a convoy of foreign forces in Afghanistan’s restive southern province of Kandahar on Wednesday (Aug 2), causing casualties, officials said.  

“At around noon a car bomb targeted a convoy of foreign forces in (the) Daman area of Kandahar,” said provincial police spokesman Zia Durrani.  

Nato confirmed in a statement that a convoy was attacked and did “cause casualties”. 

The airport in Kandahar is home to a major military base for international troops helping Afghan security forces.

