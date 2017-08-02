Suicide bomber attacks Nato convoy in south Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters, AFP) – A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle filled with explosives into a convoy of foreign forces in Afghanistan’s restive southern province of Kandahar on Wednesday (Aug 2), causing casualties, officials said.

“At around noon a car bomb targeted a convoy of foreign forces in (the) Daman area of Kandahar,” said provincial police spokesman Zia Durrani.

Nato confirmed in a statement that a convoy was attacked and did “cause casualties”.

The airport in Kandahar is home to a major military base for international troops helping Afghan security forces.