Sufi pilgrims killed after boat capsizes

Devotees gathered around a boat that capsized on Thursday while carrying pilgrims to a Sufi Muslim shrine in Pakistan's Sindh province, near the ancient city of Thatta. Media reports said at least 26 people were killed, including women and children,
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
35 min ago

Devotees gathered around a boat that capsized on Thursday while carrying pilgrims to a Sufi Muslim shrine in Pakistan's Sindh province, near the ancient city of Thatta. Media reports said at least 26 people were killed, including women and children, while several others were missing. The rescue operation continued yesterday, with divers from the Pakistan Navy also taking part. Hundreds of shrines dot Pakistan, where several million Muslims are believed to still follow Sufism, a mystical branch of Islam.

