Sri Lanka's foreign minister resigns over corruption charges

New Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake gestures as he arrives at his office in Colombo on May 25, 2017.
New Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake gestures as he arrives at his office in Colombo on May 25, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

COLOMBO (REUTERS) - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayaka resigned on Thursday (Aug 10) over corruption charges in a bond scam that is now being investigated, maintaining that he was not guilty of wrongdoing.

In a statement after announcing his resignation, Karunanayaka told parliament: "I have never done anything wrong, and I resign with pride to create a new political culture in Sri Lanka and ensure good governance."

He said he would continue in the party as a backbench member of parliament.

The allegations over Karunanayaka, a former finance minister, followed his appearance at a presidential commission last week, and he has not been charged by any court.

President Maithripala Sirisena's government has pledged to end the rampant corruption that affected the previous government.

