Sri Lanka's foreign minister resigns over corruption charges

COLOMBO (REUTERS) - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayaka resigned on Thursday (Aug 10) over corruption charges in a bond scam that is now being investigated, maintaining that he was not guilty of wrongdoing.

In a statement after announcing his resignation, Karunanayaka told parliament: "I have never done anything wrong, and I resign with pride to create a new political culture in Sri Lanka and ensure good governance."

He said he would continue in the party as a backbench member of parliament.

The allegations over Karunanayaka, a former finance minister, followed his appearance at a presidential commission last week, and he has not been charged by any court.

President Maithripala Sirisena's government has pledged to end the rampant corruption that affected the previous government.