Singapore firm to provide app to help build new Indian city of Amaravati

NEW DELHI - A Singapore company will tailor an app to help the authorities in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh build their new capital city, Amaravati.

The city is being built from scratch after Andhra Pradesh lost its capital, Hyderabad, to the new state of Telangana, which was created in 2014.

The app, MetaverseCreator, allows users to create a virtual city and contribute ideas on how Amaravati should be developed.

City planners can also test their master plan digitally through the app, collect data on what citizens want and then make adjustments without incurring huge construction costs.

Metaverse Systems - a consultancy - was among eight Singapore companies that entered the Pitch Competition at the three-day Happy Cities Summit in Andhra Pradesh that ended yesterday.

The summit is an annual global event on urban innovation and best practices and the competition was devised by Andhra Pradesh to attract innovative urban solutions for Amaravati.

Fifteen finalists were selected to pitch their innovations to a jury comprising funders, city leaders and experts.

The Amaravati Partnership Office at Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore, along with other government agencies, invited Singapore companies linked to citizen-centric governance, liveable communities and clean and healthy environment to take part in the competition, MTI said.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed yesterday between Metaverse Systems and the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority would see the company execute a pilot of MetaverseCreator for Amaravati, said MTI.

Singapore has been involved in Amaravati since inception, with Surbana Jurong submitting the city's masterplan in 2015.

Last year, a consortium of Ascendas-Singbridge and Sembcorp Development was chosen as the master developer for a 6.84 sq km stretch of the planned city, which will be its start-up area or its commercial core.

MTI said the latest MOU kicked off the Innovation Corridor, which was launched a month ago to allow Singapore companies regular access to showcase their products and services in Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh.

The aim was to source for and pilot urban solutions in the building of Amaravati.