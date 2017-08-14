President Tony Tan congratulates Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on India's 71st Independence Day

President Tony Tan Keng Yam has written to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind to convey his congratulations on India’s 71st Independence Day on Tuesday (Aug 15), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday (Aug 14).

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I warmly congratulate Your Excellency and the people of India on the momentous occasion of the Republic of India’s 71st Independence Day," Dr Tan wrote according to MFA.

"Since 1947, India has made tremendous strides not only as a nation, but also as a major contributor towards international peace and stability.

"Even before Singapore’s independence in 1965, our two countries have been bound by close historical and cultural ties. Fifty years later in 2015, our relations were further bolstered by the signing of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

"Our relations continue to expand in new areas such as smart cities and skills development, and to deepen in defence cooperation, trade and investment, finance and culture."

Finally, Dr Tan added: "I am confident that the future holds much promise for our special relationship."



