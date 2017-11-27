Pakistani Islamist group to call off protests in capital after govt deal

Supporters of different religous groups block highway to express solidarity with supporters of another religous group 'Tehrik Labayk Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA)' a day after violent protests, in Karachi, Pakistan. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
27 min ago

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A Pakistani Islamist group whose supporters clashed with the police over the weekend is to call off its weeks-long protest after the government agreed to its demands and the law minister resigned, its spokesman said on Monday (Nov 27).

"Our main demand has been accepted," Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman of the Tahreek-e-Labaik group, told Reuters.

"Government will announce the law minister's resignation and we will end our sit-in today." Law minister Zahid Hamid has resigned, state-run news channel PTV said on Monday.

The Islamist group had blocked the entrance to Islamabad, the capital, for several days before police on Saturday failed in a bid to disperse the protesters, setting off demonstrations in other major cities.

(This story is developing)

