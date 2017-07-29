Pakistan to appoint Abbasi as interim PM to replace Nawaz Sharif: Sources

ISLAMABAD (REUTERS) - Pakistan's ruling PML-N party will appoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the interim prime minister to replace ousted leader Nawaz Sharif, two sources close to Sharif said on Saturday (July 29), with Sharif's brother Shahbaz chosen as the long-term successor.

A senior PML-N official close to Sharif said Abbasi, 58, will be announced as the interim leader "in an hour" by the party.

Abbasi, minister for petroleum and natural resources in Sharif's cabinet, will be the leader until Shahbaz contests a parliamentary seat and becomes eligible to take over.

A second source close to Sharif confirmed Abbasi will be appointed before Shahbaz takes over. Shahbaz is currently chief minister of the vast Punjab province.