Pakistan minister vows to quit in fresh blow to PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan attends a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan on May 24, 2016.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan attends a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan on May 24, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

ISLAMABAD (REUTERS) - Pakistani Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday (July 27) he would quit his post after the Supreme Court rules on corruption accusations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whatever the result.

The announcement by one of Sharif's longstanding political allies marks a fresh blow to the premier as he awaits a ruling that could disqualify him from office.

Khan said he had clashed with members of Sharif's PML-N party over how to tackle the Panama Papers leak, which led to the investigation into how Sharif obtained his wealth.

"The day Supreme Court decides, whether it is in favour of Nawaz Sharif or against him, I have decided I will quit from my ministry and I will also quit from the National Assembly," Khan said.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Sharif this month dismissed a report from the corruption investigation that raised questions about his wealth as slander.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice