Pakistan attack targeting senior cop kills three

A Pakistani security official inspecting the damaged windscreen of a vehicle at the scene of an attack that targeted a senior police officer in Peshawar, Pakistan, yesterday. According to reports, at least three were killed, including Additional Insp
A Pakistani security official inspecting the damaged windscreen of a vehicle at the scene of an attack that targeted a senior police officer in Peshawar, Pakistan, yesterday. According to reports, at least three were killed, including Additional Inspector-General of Police Ashraf Noor, when a suicide bomber attacked his vehicle. In February, the Pakistani army launched a new anti-terrorist operation after a series of attacks and started an offensive against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in areas bordering Afghanistan in July.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 25, 2017, with the headline 'Pakistan attack targeting senior cop kills three'.
