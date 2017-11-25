Pakistan attack targeting senior cop kills three

A Pakistani security official inspecting the damaged windscreen of a vehicle at the scene of an attack that targeted a senior police officer in Peshawar, Pakistan, yesterday. According to reports, at least three were killed, including Additional Inspector-General of Police Ashraf Noor, when a suicide bomber attacked his vehicle. In February, the Pakistani army launched a new anti-terrorist operation after a series of attacks and started an offensive against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in areas bordering Afghanistan in July.