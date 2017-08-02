New Pakistani PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's challenge: Dawn

ISLAMABAD (DAWN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The country has a new prime minister, four days after the last one was removed, but there is still a great deal of uncertainty over the government because there is likely to be a third prime minister by the end of next month.

The first change the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) had no option but to make; however, the second change, the elevation of outgoing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif to the National Assembly and straight thereafter to the Prime Minister's Office, is for internal PML-N reasons.

An unnecessary and unwise two-step succession, it is nevertheless important to have some continuity in government.

New Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed in his acceptance speech that he intends to use his time in office productively, but the party ought to consider at least two interim measures: consulting Shahbaz Sharif on cabinet selection and major decisions that may have to be taken until his election.

The PML-N has continued with its opaque decision-making tradition and avoided any public discussion about the federal cabinet, but the first order of business for a prime minister is usually to select his cabinet.

Much needs to change from the practices of the ousted Mr Sharif if the cabinet is to be rejuvenated and empowered.

The only aspect in which Mr Sharif's cabinet represented something of a gain over previous cabinets was its smaller size, though that was arguably a reflection of his desire to centralise power in the Prime Minister's Office.

The Sharif cabinet was otherwise a study in unaccountability and poor management.

In four years, the only cabinet turnover that occurred was when members were forced out for reasons that Mr Sharif was unable to prevent.

Perhaps the most puzzling decision was to not have a foreign minister, a move that caused unnecessary disruption to the management of Pakistan's external relations and the workings of the Foreign Office.

Prime Minister Abbasi and Shahbaz Sharif should work together to overhaul the cabinet, improve its performance and provide some continuity between now and September (when by-elections for the Parliamentary seat in Lahore vacated by Nawaz Sharif are due to be held).

Yesterday, Prime Minister Abbasi received sensible advice from losing PPP candidate Naveed Qamar in the National Assembly.

Mr Qamar suggested that if Mr Abbasi is serious about getting some work done in his short spell in office, he should focus on only a few areas of policy and make parliament a hub of activity again.

Perhaps the key for Mr Abbasi is to work with the younger Sharif brother to draw up a set of policy and legislative priorities for the rest of the parliamentary term.

It may have to be a modest set of proposals, but it could be effective if drawn up pragmatically between the second and third prime ministers of this parliament.

The PML-N has indicated that it does not want to dwell too much on the reasons for Nawaz Sharif's ouster, but the party should focus on improving on his performance in office.

